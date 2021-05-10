Bollin Neil too big at 10/1

In the extended 1m 7f handicap on today’s card at Catterick (4.30), I think Bollin Neil is too big a price and worth a bet at 10/1 now back on the turf.

This Tim Easterby trained five-year-old opened his account on heavy ground at Ayr last October off a mark of 47 and went on to follow-up on soft ground at this venue over 1m 6f when running on strongly under Ella McCain to score readily in a class 5 by 3 3/4 lengths off a mark of 52.

The form of the latter reads well in relation to this lower grade class 6 affair and Bollin Neil is able to race in it off just 4lb higher.

McCain, who took 3lb of him when scoring here, is also now able to take off 5lb and the recent rain is definitely in Bollin Neil’s favour.

He also comes into this following a spin on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton following 121 days on the sidelines when never put into the race at any stage.

That should have put him spot on for this, so with the yard firmly among the winners of late Bollin Neil looks to have more going for him than his odds would suggest.

DailySport recommended bet: 2pts win Bollin Neil (10/1 Betfred – BOG)