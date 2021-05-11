Coviglia of major interest at Ayr

On the back of an eye-catching run last time out following a break, the well-weighted Coviglia is a strong fancy at 7/2 to get back to winning ways in the 7f handicap on today’s card at Ayr (7.05).

This Mick Easterby trained six-year-old has a good record at the venue having won twice and been placed once in six starts.

The last of those successes came over a mile in a class 6 back in August 2018 where he scored by 1/2 a length off a mark of 65.

Coviglia backed that up with a solid second in a class 4 at Wolverhampton off 69 and went on to land a class 5 at Chelmsford in December 2019 off 64.

He is now able to race in this class 6 off 61 and that gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective in a grade in which he boasts a 30 per cent strike rate (three from 10).

Coviglia also comes into this having shaped a bit better than the bare result suggests when heavily backed and finishing a keeping on 6 1/4 length sixth of 17 to Takeonefotheteam at Doncaster last month following 79 days on the sidelines.

That should have put him spot on for this and Joanna Mason takes off another 5lb with her claim. So taking everything into account, I think there is nothing not to like about the chances of Coviglia and he thus rates the best bet of the day.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Coviglia (7/2 BetVictor, William Hill)