Nordic Fire appeals at 8s off career-low mark

Off a career low mark, I think Nordic Fire is worth a wager at 8/1 in the 7f apprentice handicap on today’s card at Catterick (5.00).

This five-year-old got off the mark at the third time of asking when trained in France by Andre Fabre and was allotted an opening handicap mark of 90 after joining David O’Meara.

He failed to trouble the judge and was well-beaten in five starts for his new handler, but after joining Roger Fell in September of last year ran well third time up over 7f at Newcastle when a 1 3/4 length third of 12 to Algaffaal in a class 5 off 65.

Nordic Fire also posted a solid effort at the same venue six starts back when second of 14 to Jewel Maker off 64 where he made smooth headway to dispute the lead a furlong from home before keeping on to be beaten 2 1/2 lengths.

He backed that up with another fine effort off 65 when getting headed inside the last and losing second close home to finish a 1 1/4 length third of 12 to Greek Kodiac.

Nordic Fire is now able to race in this class 5 off a mark of 64 and is entitled to come on for his run last time out following a three month break when eighth of 13 at Newcastle and weakened inside the last.

John Shinnick, who has had a coupe of winners of late, also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim. If taking it into account, Nordic Fire is simply too well-treated to ignore in this line-up in my book.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Nordic Fire (8/1 bet365 – BOG)