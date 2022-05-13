Bookies May Cop It At Stratford

When you have a race named after you then you just have to try and win it, and hopefully that will be the case in the bumper that neds the card, the Milton Harris Thank You To Owners Open Maiden National Hunt Flat race.

The man himself trains point-to-point second Copshill Lad who makes his debut under rules this afternoon and he has to have an each way chance. Beaten eight lengths at Kirkistown, but 15 lengths clear of the third, he was sold for 20,000 Euros to Middleham Park Racing who are very shrewd when it comes to spending their money.

A son of Kingston Hill there is enough speed in the pedigree to suggest the two miles won’t be a problem here, and if that is the case, a place may be the minimum connections are hoping for here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1p Win Copshill Lad 4.52pm Stratford 5/6 most bookmakers