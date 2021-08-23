Botti Gelding To Strike At Kempton

The 8.30pm at Kempton tonight looks a fiercely competitive affair, but I am rather hopeful that will get us an each way price for my suggestion.

Zikany may well go off favourite here but I like the chances of top-weight Irish Legend, Marco Botti’s son of Sea The Stars, who was last seen coming home fourth in a Class Two handicap at Glorious Goodwood despite failing to get the clearest of runs.

Gelded since then, he takes a drop in class this evening and arrives with a two wins from two starts record on the all-weather (one each at Chelmsford and Newcastle), and with James Doyle in the saddle, he has to have every chance of shouldering nine stone eight to victory.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Irish Legend 8.30pm Kempton 100/30 SkyBet, Paddy Power, and others.