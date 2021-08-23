Sticky Can Get Back To Winning Ways

A distinct lack of high class action today but little fish taste sweet as they say and if we have the winner of a Class Six handicap at Musselburgh, it pays the same as a Group One, I suppose.

Dinizetti will be popular here carrying a penalty for a win last time out, but it wasn’t an easy success and he may not improve as much as some hope.

Esticky End is my preference on this occasion after a fifth at Thirsk where he had a slow start and was forced to use up far too much energy to catch the leaders before fading late on.

His earlier win may have “only” been in a seller, but it was a Class Five so we know he can handle this standard of opposition and better, and if he can get away on close to level terms as he has in the past, he may prove too good for these off a mark just 2lb higher than his recent success.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Esticky End 2.20pm Musselburgh 7/2 888.sport