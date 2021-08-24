Newland Newcomer Could Be The One At Sedgefield

Not an easy day by any stretch of the imagination, but I am a huge fan of trainer Dr Richard Newland, and when he teams up with Sam Twiston-Davies, fireworks often ensue.

Mister Chiang won four times on the flat for Mark Johnston over trips from one miles to two miles plus, the latest at Southwell in September 2019, with just the one run since when unplaced in a Class Two handicap at York behind the classy Hamish in October the same year.

His new connections will be hoping he is over whatever ailed him (and they would not run him here otherwise), and if he has been well schooled as expected, he could yet be a class apart from these if transferring his flat form to the winter game.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mister Chiang 7.20pm Sedgefield 3/1 Skybet, Paddy Power and others.