Boulevard looks a Beauty at Catterick

Now dropped back in trip, Boulevard Beauty looks to hold leading claims of opening her account account in the 1m 6f handicap at Catterick today (5.00).

This Tim Easterby trained three-year-old filly was well beaten in three starts over 7f as a juvenile, but posted an improved effort on handicap debut when stepped up to 1m 6f on seasonal reappearance at Redcar when finishing a five length third of six to Revolver.

The winner has won four times since and is now unbeaten in six starts this season and rated 98. The second and sixth home have also gone on to taste success.

Boulevard Bay then ran well over 1m 4f here when a staying on three lengths third of 11 to Feebi and has since been far from disgraced over 2m and 2m 1f when third and fourth at Beverley and Pontefract respectively.

In the latter she led two from home before weakening after being headed approaching the final furlong when an 8 3/4 length fourth of 10 to Frankenstella, who has won again since, off a mark of 54.

Judge on that the drop back downto 1m 6f looks sure to suit and Boulevard Beauty is now able to race off 2lb lower.

A revised rating of 52 looks exploitable, especially on her aforementioned run behind Revolver, and this looks a very winnable class 6.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Boulevard Beauty (13/2 bet365 – BOG)