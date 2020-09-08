Trumpets taken to Call the tune under Hanagan

Having run well last time out and been eased further in the weights, Trumpets Call looks worth a punt in the 7f handicap at Newcastle today (7.50) now partnered by Paul Hanagan for the first time.

This three-year-old ran well on his second start as a juvenile when in the care of David Loughnane and finishing a 2 1/4 length fourth of 18 to Escape Proof at Leicester.

He finished just a neck behind the third home Wyclif who has won since, finished runner-up in a Listed contest and a decent eighth of 17 to Hukum last time out in the class 2 King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot off a mark of 100.

That form reads well in relation to this class 6 affair and having started life off in handicaps off a mark of 70 at the start of this season after joining Rebecca Menzies, Trumpets Call is now able to race off 61 after just four starts.

He has posted improved efforts in the last two of those, finishing third at Catterick and a solid 3 3/4 length fourth of 16 to Queen’s Course and Doncaster last time out off 2lb higher.

The second home in the latter, Serenading, has come out and won since and the ninth home Mr Millarcky has won twice. That gives the form a strong look and this class 6 looks weaker in my eyes.

Trumpets Call now looks on a mark off which he should be up to winning and the booking of Hanagan to do the steering catches the eye as he has an overall strike rate of 20 per cent when teaming up with the yard having won twice and been placed on two occasions from just 10 rides.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Trumpets Call (7/1 bet365, Boylesports – BOG)