Florenza appeals each-way at 18/1

In the 7f handicap at Catterick today (2.50), Florenza looks too well-treated to ignore and worth an each-way wager at 18/1.

This Chris Fairhurst trained seven-year-old mare was last successful in a class 4 contest over this trip of this at Doncaster in April of last year when running on strongly to give 3lb and a neck beating to Agincourt off a mark of 82.

The runner-up has since won twice, including in Listed company, and finished second in a Group 2 to now be rated 109.

That gives form a strong look in relation to this class 5 affair and Florenza is able to race in it off 17lb lower.

Her current rating of 65 is a career-low and she showed that she retained ability on her first start this season when a 5 1/4 length fifth of 14 to Bertog over 7f at Doncaster.

Although she then failed to build on that last time out at Ayr, that race was over a mile and Florenza has since shaped a bit better than the bare result suggests when dropped back to 7f and finishing a 2 1/4 length fifth of eight to Tacitly at Haydock when hampered late on after travelling well for much of the contest.

If building on that she looks weighted to go well here on the pick of her form. Florenza is also versatile as regards ground and has won on soft off a 16lb higher rating (81).

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Florenza (18/1 Unibet – BOG, paying 4 places)