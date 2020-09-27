Briedis wins WBSS cruiserweight final beating Dorticos on points to take Ali Trophy

Mairis Briedis as TIPPED in our sister paper THE BET yesterday claimed the Muhammad Ali Trophy, Ring belt and IBF title in Munich last night beating rival Yuniel Dorticos in the World Boxing Super Series – Season 2 cruiserweight final.

Latvian Briedis troubled the tough American based Cuban Dorticos with powerful counter punches throughout the bout and although close at times took the bout on points with one judge making it a draw 114-114 and the other 2 judges giving it to him by a wide margin of 117-111, although a good performance by Briedis I had the bout a bit closer that that at 117-114.

“It’s been a long journey,” Briedis told DAILY SPORT Boxing after his victory “I’m thrilled to finally get my hands on the Muhammad Ali Trophy. Dorticos was as tough and strong as expected, but after a few rounds I could figure out what he was going to do.

“I want to thank my wife, my team and my fans in Latvia for being with me all of the way!”

Dorticos said. “I would like to thank the World Boxing Super Series for this opportunity once again. It was a close fight and I thought I was closer to the victory than the scorecards read. Congrats to Briedis and his team. ‘The KO Doctor’ will be back stronger than ever!”

Mairis Briedis is the fifth winner of an Ali Trophy, and the Latvian joins winner ranks from the past 2 seasons Aleksandr Usyk, Callum Smith, Josh Taylor, Naoya Inoue, and Mairis Briedis will forever linked to Greatest of all Time.

