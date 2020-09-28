Princess Power a punt now dropped back in grade

Now dropped back in class, Princess Power looks worth a punt at 5/1 in the 5f handicap at Bath today (2.50).

This Nigel Tinkler trained four-year-old filly was last successful in a class 4 at Doncaster in June of last year when landing an eight-runner contest by just over a lenth off a mark of 82.

She backed that up with a fine fourth of 20 to Pass The Vino in a class 2 at Newmarket off 87 and also ran well to finish third to Aplomb in a class 3 at Leicester and when fourth of 19 to Que Amoro in a class 2 at York off the same rating on each occasion.

Princess Power failed to cut any ice in her first two starts this season, but they were in class 3 contests and she then ran much better at Sandown when dropped into this grade – class 4 – and finishing a length third of six at Pop Dancer off 80.

She has backed that up with a solid 1 3/4 length second of 20 to Blue De Vega in a class 4 at Sandown off 79 and also ran well last time out over this course and distance when second of 10 to Motagally in a class 3 off 80.

She is able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair off an unchanged mark – 2lb lower than when last victorious – and Tyler Heard also takes off 7lb with his claim.

It gives her a bit shout from a handicapping perspective in a race which i think will be run to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Princess Power (5/1 Betfred – BOG)