Dunlop signs SCOTTISH heavyweight boxing prospect Campbell

Mark Dunlop’s MHD Management in association with A McLean Bookmakers announce the signing of the current Scottish Super Heavyweight Champion Nick Campbell.

Campbell who hails from Glasgow but now resides in Jersey has decided to hang up his amateur vest following a successful four year career which saw him fulfill an ambition of becoming the Elite Scottish Super Heavyweight Champion.

Nick 31yo who represented Scotland on five occasions signs out with an impressive record of 11-4, 7 KO’s three being split decision losses in England against current GB podium boxers Delicious Orie & Courtney Bennett.

The Glaswegian who is basing himself in Belfast while in pursuit of his dream of becoming the first ever British or Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion from Scotland before focusing on a opportunity to challenge for the World Heavyweight Title.

Standing tall at 6’ 7” Campbell is no stranger to these shores having first visited Belfast in 2011 when he made his professional rugby debut for Glasgow Warriors at Ravenhill (Kingspan Stadium) against Ulster in a very close match before heading down south for the Warriors momentous victory over Leinster ending their twenty seven match winning streak at the RDS in Dublin.

Following an incredible four years at Glasgow Warriors which took him back to Ireland, France, Italy, Wales & England on numerous occasions Nick signed for Jersey Reds having four great years with the Channel Island club before falling in love with boxing.

“The highlights of my career’s so far have been representing Scotland in the under twenty Rugby World Cup in Japan 2009, winning the Scottish Super Heavyweight Title & representing Scotland, I have to give a special mention of scoring the first try and my first try for Glasgow at the RDS that day” Campbell told Daily Sport Boxing.

Manager Mark Dunlop said “I’ve been a fan and friend of Nick for a long time and delighted he has chosen me to guide him on this part of his journey, he has been a top level athlete for most of his life and his short but impressive amateur boxing career has been to a very high standard, with a dynamite punch, granite chin, stamina in abundance and a huge fan base he has the attributes to take him to the top, I’m excited”

Nick Campbell added “Signing with Mark has always been part of my plan, we go back a long way, I’ve seen first hand how he is with the fighters he represents, he has a great working relationships with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing & MTK, to Join a team that includes great fighters like James Tennyson, Tommy McCarthy, Paul

Hyland Jr, Eric Donovan and Conor Quinn is incredible.”