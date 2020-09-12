HOBSON picks Sheffield to host UK’s first drive-in boxing show

Sheffield boxing promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson has announced the UK’s first ever BRITISH title fight in a car park as DRIVE-IN boxing reaches these shores on November 20.

The BILL to be screened LIVE on Eurosport will be COVID-secure with fight fans watching the night’s action from the safety of their own cars as they watch SHEFFIELD fighters ‘Super’ Tommy Frank and Kyle Yousaf battle it out in the car park of the Sheffield Arena for the coveted British flyweight title.

Dennis Hobson Promotions

Hobson who is no stranger to staging major world and international title fights having worked with numerous world champions, has for some time now been looking at ways to keep his stable of fighters active during the pandemic and DRIVE-IN boxing seems to be the best way to do so while the current restrictions surrounding sporting events are in place.

“I’ve been involved in boxing at all levels, and have staged shows from Rotherham to Las Vegas, but I think we could well be making history with this one,” Hobson told Daily Sport Boxing. “Obviously this pandemic has seriously affected everybody’s lives, and it’s been a very difficult time. The sports world has been massively hit, and that includes boxing, with a few shows going ahead with no audience and lots of restrictions.

“I’ve been looking at different ways to get my fighters back to work, and when the drive-in idea was suggested I thought it was workable. The fighters get back to boxing, fans can come along and watch the show live, and Europsport will have a smashing card to broadcast.

“This fight between Tommy and Yousaf is going to be terrific. They’re all-action, both are unbeaten, it’s for the prestigious British Title, and both lads are from Sheffield, so it has that extra spice. Neither of these kids are going to want to lose this one. Whoever comes out on top will obviously go onto bigger things, but the loser can definitely come again too.

“Tommy is my fighter, and he’s been unlucky. We lined up the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Title shot for him in February, but that fell through because of the pandemic. So, this is another great opportunity. Tommy is the ultimate professional, has all the talent, and I’m confident that he’ll have a bit too much for Yousaf. What I can guarantee though, is that it will be a fantastic fight to watch for the fans.”

Tommy Frank, 13-0, 3 KO’s, is a fighter on the up. Tommy already has Commonwealth, World Boxing Council, and IBO titles on his mantlepiece, and was due to face Mexico’s Maximino Flores for the IBO World Flyweight Title on 21 March this year, before the pandemic hit. Putting that disappointment behind him, the 27-year-old, is focused on beating his Sheffield rival, and holding aloft the belt that every British fighter wants to win.

At 16-0, 7 KO’s, Yousaf will enter the contest with a marginally better record than Frank. Also 27, Kyle has been a pro since 2015, and fights under the tutelage of Grant Smith, father of rising Sheffield star, Dalton. With the likes of Sunny Edwards and brother, former WBC World Champion Flyweight king, Charlie in his camp, Kyle says his preparation for the fight will be perfect, and is predicting a hard-fought but victorious night.

“All I’m visualizing is the Lord Lonsdale Belt,” said Tommy. It’s something I’ve always wanted since turning pro, and I’m very thankful to Dennis [Hobson] and Steve [Crump] for the opportunity. Just to be boxing in 2020 is great, I’m a lucky man and very excited.

“This is going to be a massive night, and a very tough fight. We’re both young, unbeaten and hungry. He’s a very good fighter, and I give him massive credit, but I believe that will bring the best out of me. I want to fight the best out there; I only want to be in good competitive fights. I believe I’ll put in my best performance to date, and I’ll turn some heads. He’s got a fast and explosive style and that will make for a brilliant fight for the fans. I know that when I beat Kyle, I’ll get a lot of credit for the win.”

In return, Kyle stated: “Winning the British Title has always been one of my dreams, to be the best of British would mean so much to me. Of course, my ambition is to become world champion, but I’m not looking ahead or past this British Title fight.

“I know Tommy, he’s a good fighter. I have a good opponent in front of me, I wish him all the best and there are no hard feelings. When it comes to fight night though, we’ll both be wanting the win. I love training with Grant Smith, everyone’s on a high in the gym, and I have two fighters – Sunny and Charlie Edwards – who I get the best sparring from. We all push each other, and when you train with the best you only get better. I’m always confident, I’ll train hard, and know I’m going to win.”

