Quartet complete Bwin World Series of Darts Finals

Joe Cullen, Steve Beaton, Vincent van der Voort & Harry Ward won places in the bwin World Series of Darts Finals in last night’s Tour Card Holder Qualifier.

The six days of PDC action in Niedernhausen began as Tour Card Holders battled for spots in next weekend’s World Series of Darts Finals event.

Cullen, pictured, secured his first appearance in the event since reaching the 2016 quarter-finals as he overcame Ryan Meikle, Barrie Bates, Callan Rydz and Jesus Noguera.

Beaton will be competing in the event for a third time following his wins over Dirk van Duijvenbode, Andy Hamilton, Steve Lennon and Gabriel Clemens.

Dutchman Van der Voort will be making his debut in the World Series of Darts Finals, having battled past Josh Payne, Marko Kantele, Scott Waites and Madars Razma to seal his place.

Youngster Ward is another debutant in Salzburg next week, after enjoying wins over Jan Dekker, William O’Connor, Christian Bunse, Joe Murnan and Chris Dobey on Friday.

The quartet will join new World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh, Premier League table-topper Glen Durrant, former TV title winners Mensur Suljovic, Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta and history maker Fallon Sherrock in the first round on Friday September 18.

Multiple PDC event winners Dave Chisnall, Ian White, Krzysztof Ratajski are joined by Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas, Canada’s Jeff Smith and New Zealand’s Cody Harris complete the invited players who will also be in first round action.

The world’s top eight players are seeded and will enter the event at the second round stage, led by world number one and reigning champion Michael van Gerwen and World Champion Peter Wright.

Former World Series Finals winner James Wade is joined amongst the remaining seeds by Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith, Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall and Daryl Gurney.

The draw for the bwin World Series of Darts Finals will be made on Saturday September 12.