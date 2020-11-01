Halloween baby shower was Dire-Here says disgruntled mum to be

When 24yo mum to be Jenny and her friends arranged a baby shower for HALLOWEEN they all thought it would be fun and would lighten the current MOOD with lockdowns, virus and a nation in depression but they hadn’t bargained for the CATERERS take on HALLOWEEN BABY SHOWER buffet.

Doris Skuzzly of Debonair Parties at Home

Jenny would didn’t wanted to be pictured booked Debonair Parties at Home of Falmouth run by Doris Skuzzly [pictured] and ended up with a platter of what looked liked a baby with DIARRHOEA with NACHOS.

Jenny speaking EXCLUSIVELY to Daily Sport Sunday said “This was absolutely DISGUSTING and made me and my 5 friends physically SICK.”

We contacted Doris at Debonair in Falmouth and with her it should be re-named FOUL-MOUTH as when asked about the event she replied “Go F**K yourselves you bunch of C**TS” and hung up.

Yet again a SCUMMY opportunist ruins a FAMILY GATHERING – Watch out Sport Readers