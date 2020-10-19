Lopez STUNS the boxing world with decisive WIN over Lomachenko

23yo Teofimo Lopez STUNNED both Vasyl Lomachenko and BOXING experts over the weekend with a decisive POINTS victory over the ‘Pound for Pound’ world lightweight KING 116-112, 119-109 and 117-111 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Lopez was DOMINANT for the first 6 rounds of the fight, but LOMA [Lomachenko] rallied well in the second half of the bout.

After the result was ANNOUNCED Lomachenko STORMED out of the ring. We though 119-109 was a very wide score and had the bout 116-112 but maybe even marginally closer.

After the fight it was announced that there was no REMATCH clause a sign of how confident Lomachenko’s camp were of a VICTORY