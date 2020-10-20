Class-dropping Brian a bet at 14/1

Now dropped back in grade, Brian The Snail looks weighted to go well and worth an each-way play at 14/1 in the 6f handicap at Newcastle today (3.00).

This Richard Fahey trained six-year-old won over course and distance on return to action in June when landing a class 4 by a short head off a mark of 85 and then finished a really solid third of 12 to Citroen Major in a class 3 at Ripon off 90.

Brian The Snail backed that up with a cracking 1 1/4 length third of 27 to Summerghand in the ultra-competitive class 2 Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood off the same rating.

He was then far from disgraced in two class 2 affairs at Ripon and Goodwood off 91 and ran well on his penultimate outing in a class 3 at Chester when beaten just a length into fifth off 90.

Although not so good last time out when 16th of 24 to Magical Spirit in the class 2 Ayr Silver Cup off 91, Brian the Snail is now able to race off 2lb lower and drops back down into class 3 company in which he has won twice and been placed once in seven starts.

His current rating of 89 entitles him to be very competitive in this on the pick of his form – especially his aforementioned run in the Stewards’ Cup.

So at the odds on offer, he looks overpriced in my eyes and thus makes plenty of each-way appeal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Brian The Snail (14/1 bet365 – BOG)