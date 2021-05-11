May 21 is the FIRST BELL for LIVE Boxing on FIGHTZONE Britain’s newest broadcaster

Fight fans gearing up for May 21 when new broadcaster FIGHTZONE broadcasts their first LIVE bill from Sheffield headlined by Anthony Tomlinson v James Moorcroft, The Dennis Hobson & Fight Academy promotion is the first of 6 FRIDAY NIGHT bills from the city and are being brought to views in association with leading bookies BETFRED.

Fightzone is the brainchild of veteran promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson and business partner Steve Crump and the aim of the new broadcaster is to fill the VOID in the TV sporting schedules for BRITISH grassroots professional boxing LIVE with 50 shows a year for just £4.99 per month.

With an array of talent and promoters already signed it is had to see how this new venture will fail to attract viewers.

With LIVE shows every Friday evening at 7.30pm not 4am middle of the night bouts for upwards of 20 QUID a time like other broadcasters, FIGHTZONE will be the must have subscription for boxing fans up and down the country.

Commenting on behalf of Fightzone, General Manager Jim McMunn told DAILY SPORT Boxing: “We are delighted to be partnering with Betfred, Fred Done is one of the icons of sport as he is a real fan who loves giving value and entertainment. Our commitment is to deliver 50 events per year, 200 live fights and give exposure to over 250 boxers all on one platform for just £4.99 per month. Fightzone will become the People’s Champion of boxing delivering first class events, showcasing new talent and delivering an affordable place to watch the sport fight fans love. TFI Friday is now set to be ‘Thank Fred it’s Fightzone’ every week!

Commenting on the exclusive partnership Betfred Managing Director Rakesh Chablani added: “For over five decades Betfred have been at the forefront of revolutionising the betting and gaming approach to sport, we love great events, competitions, teams, sports personalities but most importantly we want to be involved with giving fans great experiences. Fightzone TV in our opinion is a great corner for Betfred to be in.”