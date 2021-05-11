Musahaba the standout wager at Wetherby

Musahaba posted a much improved effort when runner-up last time out, so off an unchanged mark looks to hold leading claims of going one better and landing the spoils in the 1m 2f handicap on today’s card at Wetherby (6.20).

This four-year-old had two starts last season over 1m 2f when trained in Ireland by Kevin Prendergast and shaped with promise in the second of those when a 8 1/2 length fifth of nine to Dawn Patrol at Naas.

The winner went on to land a Group 3 at the Curragh off an official rating of 108 whilst the runner-up Daylight Come has since opened his account off an official rating of 87.

Hotspur Harry, who came fourth, has also won since in a class 4 handicap off 74. Eagles Flight, who finished 3 1/2 lengths behind the selection in sixth, has also gone on to open his account off a rating of 80.

That gave the form a strong look and suggested Musahaba was well-treated off mark of just 70 when making his handicap debut on his second start for David O’Meara at Pontefract last month

However, after drifting like a barge in the betting, he reared at the start and was slowly away and Danny Tudhope gave him what I could only describe as a kid glove ride when finishing ninth of 11 to Ventura Rascal.

Musahaba then duly left that run well behind when staying on well to finish a 2 3/4 length second of 12 to Delgrey Boy in a 1m class 5 contest at Thirsk 10 days ago off a mark of 68.

The runner-up, to whom he was conceding 6lb, has since run well to finish third under a 5lb penalty – so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade affair.

Given the way in which Musahaba finished off that day, the step back up to 1m 2f also looks sure to suit and I think that he should be more than capable of winning a race of this nature off his current rating.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Musahaba (9/2 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power – BOG)