Duke Of Condicote too big at 12/1

I think Duke Of Condicote looks potentially ahead of his mark, so at 12/1 he makes plenty of each-way appeal in the 1m 4f handicap on today’s card at York (4.50).

This four-year-old got off the mark at the first time of asking last season when showing a game attitude to dead-heating at Haydock off a rating of 72.

He then ran very well when a 1 3/4 length runner-up to Grand Bazaar at Windsor off a mark of 76 when sticking to the task well without ever quite having the pace to challenge.

The winner, from who he was receiving just 1lb, is a smart sort who went on to bag a brace of successes and finished a solid third in a class 2 at Newmarket this month off a mark of 97.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this class 4 affair and suggest a current mark of 79 could seriously underestimate Duke Of Condicote’s ability.

Alan King’s charge has since run well in three spins over hurdles and to me looks a fascinating contender now switched back to the level as he has potential for further improvement.

Hence, at the odds on offer, Duke Of Condicote looks overpriced in my eyes and well worth a wager with five places on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Duke Of Condicote (12/1 BetVictor, William Hill – paying 5 places)