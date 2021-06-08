Wednesday Tips: Euro Implosion taken to follow-up

Last time out scorer Euro Implosion looks to hold leading claims of making light of a rise in the weights and follow-up in the 1m 3f handicap at Hamilton (7.15).

That came over 1m 4f at this venue where the Keith Dalgleish trained five-year-old found plenty and ran on strongly to readily account for Katsonis by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 59.

I thought he was value for a bit more than the winning margin on what was just his second start of the season, so a 3lb rise in the weights looks on the lenient side.

Indeed, his previous three wins in 2019 when completing a hat-trick came off 62, 68 and 72. The last of those came in a class 4.

It makes him a leading contender at the weights in this class 6 affair, a grade in which he is two from four.

The only slight concern is quick ground, but he has winning form on good and this is a race which lacks any real strength in-depth.

Apart from Hot Team it’s hard to make a case for the rest of the runners, so I think Euro Implosion has every chance of going in again and notching a fifth career success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Euro Implosion (9/4 William Hill)