Oriental Lily an each-way play at 16/1

Having become well-treated, Oriental Lily appeals each-way at 16/1 no returned to the scene of her last success in the 7f handicap on today’s card at Ayr (2.50).

That victory came over this trip in July of last year where after being held-up in mid division she stayed on strongly to score a shade cosily by a neck off a mark of 64.

The Jim Goldie trained seven-year-old went on to finish a fair fourth in a class 5 at Newcastle off 66 and also ran well at the Gosforth Park venue in the same grade in November when third off 64.

She then failed to shine in four subsequent outings, but has been cut some slack by the assessor as a result and is now able to race off a reduced rating of 59.

That is a career-low and makes Oriental Lily a very interesting contender in this class 5 affair if bouncing back to anything like her best.

Two of her three career successes on the turf have also come at this venue and Paul Hanagan, who is one from two for the stable in the past 12 months, gets the leg up on Oriental Lily for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Oriental Lily (16/1 bet365 – BOG)