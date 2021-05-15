Mills v Ballingall title fight to TOP Fight Academy’s FIGHTZONE TV inaugural card May 21

The show FIGHT FANS have been waiting for the inaugural LIVE broadcast by newbie FIGHTZONE TV will now be headlined by Derby’s Myron Mills 14-1, 6 KO’s defending his English lightweight title against Portsmouth’s Lucas Ballingall 13-1, 3 KO’s which is set to SET the TV schedules on FIRE next Friday [May 21] all brought to you in association with BetFred.

The original BILL TOPPER featuring unbeaten local big-hitter Anthony Tomlinson, 12-0, KO’s against Wigan’s James Moorcroft, 13-1, 5 KO’s will now take place later in the year when promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson can secure a title to be on the line for the bout. ‘The Truth’ Tomlinson will now appear in an eight-rounder on the night instead.

All the action will be broadcast live and exclusive by new boxing channel Fightzone.

“It’s Anthony’s first fight with us and we said it would be for a title,” Dennis Hobson told Daily Sport Boxing “We’ve been lobbying a couple of sanctioning bodies for some time but because James is coming off a loss they wouldn’t pass him. The bodies have dragged their feet a bit and we’ve just found out that it won’t be a title fight. So, the plan is to get James in a fight – and hopefully a win – on one of our later shows, and then match the pair of them in August. The fight is worthy of a title and I don’t want to do it without one.

“To be honest, every cloud has a silver lining and Mills against Ballingall is a brilliant fight anyway. We’ve made sure with all our cards that if there is a dropout then we have another fight on that’s worthy of topping the bill, and this does just that. With Anthony being an undefeated, exciting Sheffield fighter we opted for him to top the card originally but this English Title fight could very easily have been it. It’s a smashing fight, a really even match, and the card is still a really good one to kick off our upcoming run of shows.”

Lucas Ballingall

With both Mills and Ballingall have only 1 loss each and pretty level pegging in terms of pro experience this on is a REAL 50-50 affair.

“I’m buzzing and really happy to be fighting for the English Title,” said Lucas, who is trained by his dad. “I was meant to fight Myron a few times, but he pulled out injured. I can’t wait go in there and do the business and I’m so excited to be part of the Fightzone launch. This is my first title fight, I’m more than confident of winning and can’t wait to showcase myself in front of the fans at the show and on TV.

“It will 100 per cent be a great fight to watch. I can box, I can fight, and he can do the same so it’ll be really good to watch. Our records are pretty similar, he’s the champion and won’t want to lose his belt, and I don’t want to leave empty handed. I’ll have a lot of support coming up, we’ll be showing up in numbers and it’ll be like I’m the home fighter.

“Myron’s a good fighter; a good boxer, he’s got a few KOs, so he can dig a bit too but these are the kind of fights I want to be in. I’m very confident I’ll beat him. I’ve known about him for a while because I’ve been supposed to fight him for the last couple of years, but he’s managed not to fight me. He’s a good fighter, but I’m a better one. I want it more, I don’t care what he brings, I’ll bring more!”

Promoter Dennis Hobson added: “Myron against Lucas is a quality fight on the bill, and I’m pleased to have it headlining this show. We’ll be looking to push the winner on to hopefully a British Title. I’m looking forward to seeing it, and whoever loses if they look good then we’ll look to try and work with them in the future too. In our stable, it’s not the end of the world if a fighter loses.”

