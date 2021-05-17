Eeh Bah Gum weighted to strike in Redcar sprint

Having been eased further in the weights, Eeh Bah Gum makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 5f handicap at Redcar today (4.15).

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old progressed throughout 2018 when winning five times.

In the last of those at York in a class 2 he broke smartly and made all to win unchallenged by 1 1/2 length from Fool For You off a mark of 83.

Although he failed to get his head in front the following season in six class 2 contests , Eeh Bah Gum did post some efforts in defeat.

They included second time up at at York when a keeping on 1 3/4 length fourth of 21 to stable companion Copper Knight off a rating of 88.

He went on to finish a a cracking 3/4 length fourth to Ornate in the Investec Dash at Epsom, again off 88, when not getting the clearest of passages and finishing off strongly.

The form of those races read well in relation to this class 3 affair and Eeh Bah Gum is able to race in it off 73 – 10lb lower than when last victorious.

It makes him a key player at the weights and he coms into this having shaped quite nicely on return to action at Thirsk when fading close home to finish a 2 1/2 length seventh of 10 to Ready Freddie Go.

Eeh Bah Gum is entitled to strip fitter for that and he is tw0 from two over this course and distance, so this looks a nice opportunity for him to gain an overdue success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Eeh Bah Gum (6/1 gemerally available – use BOG firms)