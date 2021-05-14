Saturday Tips: Bay Bridge the bet in London Gold Cup

In the 1m 2f London Gold Cup at Newbury (3.00), I am very sweet on the chances of impressive last time out scorer Bay Bridge.

This Sir Michael Stoute trained three-year-old shaped with plenty of promise in two quick runs at the back end of last season.

In the last of those at Kempton over a mile, Bay Bridge raced keenly and contested the lead until getting outpaced three from home before then keeping on steadily again to finish a 5 3/4 length fourth of 12 to Rebel’s Romance.

He still looked green that day and it was a performance which suggested there would be better to come this term once strengthened up physically and mentally.

That view was confirmed in no uncertain fashion when Bay Bridge opened his account in a five-runner novice contest at Newcastle last month when stepped up to the trip of this.

After being pushed along two from home he quickened to lead at the furlong marker and then stretched effortlessly clear to score impressively by five lengths.

It was the a further 2 1/4 lengths back to the third home Khezaana who has since come out and scored in good style on handicap debut.

Bay Bridge, who was officially rated 78 going into that contest, now makes his handicap debut off a mark of 90 but the impression he created that day suggested he could potentially be a pattern performer in the making.

He also looks to have bags of untapped potential and hails from a yard in good form, so with Ryan Moore in the saddle thus rates a strong fancy to follow-up en route to better things.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Bay Bridge (7/2 BoyleSports)