Repeat or Revenge English title headlines tonight’s action from Sheffield

Tonight sees Dennis Hobson’s 3rd show in 3 weeks takes place and broadcast LIVE on Fightzone TV the latest media outlet to take to the screens in a bid to TAKE OVER the mantle of the must see BOXING outlet.

Tonight’s show is headlined by a Lancashire double act Charlie Schofield and Mickey Ellison in a rematch this time for the English super-middleweight strap, last time out in September 2019 the pair fought to the end of the 10 round bout with Ellison ending up the VICTOR by just 1 point.

This time around, the duo clash for the coveted English crown and both men are predicting victory. Ellison, 12-3, 4 KO’s, has notched up two more victories and a defeat since beating Schofield, whilst his rival, 15-1, 1 KO, hasn’t fought since – a factor that 31-year-old Ellison believes will be crucial.

“I believe I’m the favourite because I’ve been more active; I’ve had a couple of wins since and he hasn’t been out,” Mickey told Daily Sport Boxing. “I believe I can beat him by just applying pressure, like I did in our first fight. That fight was close but I enjoyed it more and wanted it more. He’s got to bring something different this time because I’ve improved since then and I won’t just be plodding forward in straight lines.

“It would be more than a dream come true to win the English belt – this fight is more than a world title for me, it’s like a [world title] unification fight – it means that much!”

“It was a great fight last time, and really close, a proper 50-50,” countered Schofield. “The supporters enjoyed it and so did I. It was my first 10-rounder, so I’ve learned I can cope with the distance. I’m looking forward to June 4 now and feel like I’ve developed as a fighter. We’ve got a game plan and I’ll adapt to whatever he brings on the night.

“He has been more active since that last fight than me, but I’ve also been working hard. I’ve been in the gym constantly training and sparring; it’s been like one long training camp. I don’t feel like I’ve had a year out and I’m chomping at the bit now. I’m like a caged animal ready to let loose!

“This is absolutely the biggest fight of my career. It would mean the world to me to win the English [Title], I’m excited for the fight but also about headlining on Fightzone. I really appreciate being on board and think it’s a brilliant platform for British boxing.”

Rematch 2 on this action packed card sees Danny Whitaker, 4-2 takes on Chris Healey 8-8, 2 KO’s, for the vacant central area heavyweight crown and the winner on course for a potential shot at English champ Fabio Wardley.

The BILL also showcases 2 popular fighters making comeback first up Londoner former British welterweight champion, and European title challenger, Bradley Skeete, 28-3, 13 KO’s. Skeete is on the title comeback trail after a two-years out of the ring and now based out of the FAMOUS Ingle Gym in Sheffield. Comeback No. 2 sees ever popular Sheffield fighter John Fewkes 21-2-2, 2 KO’s back in action after 7 years out.

Tonight will be a night to remember for 4 debutants Gateshead’s Joe Garside; John Carpenter from Dublin, John Harker from York, and Huddersfield’s Charlie Stuart – who kick off their respective careers in the pro ranks. Whilst Rawtenstall’s Aaron Hayden will be hoping to 4-0.