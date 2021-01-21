Nordic Fire taken to gain deserved success

Nordic Fire has been knocking on the door of late and looks looks worth siding with at 5/1 to gain a deserved overdue success in the 1m handicap at Newcastle today (6.00).

This five-year-old got off the mark at the third time of asking when trained in France by Andre Fabre and was allotted an opening handicap mark of 90 after joining David O’Meara.

He failed to trouble the judge and was well-beaten in five starts for his new handler, but after joining Roger Fell in September of last year ran well third time up over t7f here when a 1 3/4 length third of 12 to Algaffaal in a class 5 off 65.

Nordic Fire also posted a solid effort four starts back over course ad distance when a second of 14 to Jewel Maker off 64 where he made smooth headway to dispute the lead a furlong from home before keeping on to be beaten 2 1/2 lengths.

He backed that up with another fine effort over course and distance off 65 when getting headed inside the last and losing second close home to finish a 1 1/4 length third of 12 to Greek Kodiac.

Nordic Fire also ran well last time out when a length runner-up at Southwell off 66 and is able to race in this same grade class 6 affair off an unchanged rating.

I think that he should be more then capable of winning of it and he is clearly in good heart at present and looks sure to give it his best shot once again.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Nordic Fire (5/1 bet365 – BOG)