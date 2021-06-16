Tommy Frank’s night of REDEMPTION live on Fightzone June 18

This FRIDAY NIGHT see’s another cracking card from Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson and business partner Steve Crump under their FIGHT ACADEMY promotional banner take centre stage from the FIGHTZONE ARENA Sheffield and broadcast live around the world on the Fightzone TV app.

Headlining is ever popular Sheffield Flyweight Tommy Frank in a MUST WIN rematch with old foe Rosendo Hugo Guarneros for the IBF inter-continental flyweight strap.

When the pair met last December at the same Sheffield venue it was an interesting affair until an injury forced Frank to withdraw after eight rounds.

Determined to get his career back on track, ‘Super’ Tommy has absolute tunnel vision on Guaneros. The TOUGH Mexican has lost just four times in 24 outings – with one of those being inflicted by Sheffield based rival and IBF world flyweight champion Sunny Edwards.

Rival Edwards will also be ringside on Friday night manning the Fightzone commentary box with the pair on a collision course if they both keep winning, Tommy cannot afford another slip up and says he is totally focused on the immediate challenge ahead of him.

“I can’t thank my team enough for getting me this opportunity. It was my first defeat and I want to right that wrong, put it to bed and prove I’m the better fighter. It’s been a while to get here, but I can’t wait for my chance at redemption. I’m approaching this like the first fight never happened. It’s back to square one; it’s a fight I need to win to get back in the IBF world rankings and push on with my career.

“I’m expecting a better version of Guaneros, he’s coming back over here as the champion, and that will give him confidence. He’ll be ring walking and weighing in second, you have to give him respect and he’ll be well up for it. He knows he hit the jackpot in December, and he’s not going to want to let go of that title. I wasn’t finding him too difficult first time around and felt like the fight was going my way before the injury, but I’m expecting him to be sharper and stronger … and that OK because I will be as well.”

The undercard features yet another well matched line up as Fightzone build on the previous 5 shows in 4 weeks showcasing an array of BRITISH talent in some great FIGHT NIGHT tear ups…..former English middleweight champ Leeds’ Reece Cartwright, 22-1, 13 KO’s, returns to the ring after just over 2 years absence. Also on the card will be Sheffield fighters Keanen Wainwright and Perry Howe; Michael Gomez Jr from Manchester; and debutants Oldham’s Jake Andrew, Sheffield’s Marshall Gott, Buxton’s Adam Sircat and Manchester’s Linzi Buczynski.

For ticket information contact 0114 243 4443.