Royal Ascot Thursday Tips: Kondo appeals at 14s in King George V Stakes

In the 1m 4f King George Stakes on day three of Royal Ascot (5.35), Kondo Isami makes plenty of appeal at 14/1.

This Mark Johnston trained three-year-old got off the mark at the third time of asking as a juvenile when making most and readily beating Stiletto by three lengths at Chelmsford back in December.

He had Law Of The Sea a further 4 1/2 lengths back in fourth that day and that one has won since and ran well in the Group 2 Queen’s Vase here yesterday when a fourth length fifth of 15 to Kemari off an official rating of 95.

Kondo Isami then made a winning return to action in a class 4 handicap at York when showing a good attitude to account for subsequent winner Tashkhan by a short-head off 82.

He then ran a blinder last time out in a class 2 at Doncaster when headed close home and beaten just a neck by stable companion Dancing King off 88.

The winner, from whom he was receiving 6lb, also ran well in the aforementioned Queen’s Vase when beaten five length into eighth off an official rating of 97.

That gives the overall form of Kondo Kesami a solid look in relation to this class 2 and suggests to me that a revised mark of 90 should not be beyond him given his progressive profile.

The yard also has a good record in this contest and Kondo Isami has proven form on the ground and is 1-1 under Ben Curtis.

