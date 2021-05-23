With a call to action like JOIN THE REVOLUTION how can FIGHTZONE TV fail to entertain viewers?

Friday night [May 21] saw the official launch of FIGHTZONE TV with their inaugural LIVE broadcast from the Sheffield Arena promoted by that ever popular duo of Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson and business partner Steve Crump under their FIGHT ACADEMY promotional banner.

The SHOW certainly delivered and sent a shot across the bow of other broadcasters that ‘The take over begins now’ from this fledgling broadcast outfit.

The top of the bill epitomized everything that FIGHTZONE TV stands for with TOP CLASS British fights evenly matched every week of the year LIVE and exclusive for £4.99 a month and the English title BOUT between Myron Mills and Lucas Ballingall certainly lived up to expectations.

A genuine 50:50 fight on paper and in the ring on the night…..

The LIGHTWEIGHT encounter with Derby champion Myron Mills defending against Portsmouth’s Lucas Ballingall was as hard as they come to split the pair until the final bell with Mills retaining the strap 96:94, 96:95 and 96:95 on the 3 judges scorecards.

And just a shame we’re unlikely to see a second helping of the hard fought and evenly matched contest due to Ballingall’s desire to move up a weight and Mills with Maxi Hughes and the BRITISH title in his sights.

Mills probably landed the more eye-catching shots over the 10 rounds, but Ballingall showed tremendous will-to-win as he kept ploughing forward in an attempt to overwhelm his opponent. The toing and froing made this an all action affair throughout with both men deserving credit for a great bout both for the spectators in attendance and the FIGHTZONE TV viewers.

The undercard proved equally good viewing with former world kickboxing champ Katie Healy getting pro boxing career off to great start against Claudia Ferenczi at bantamweight.

Iain Martell kept his 0 against Elvis Dube STOPPING him in 2 rounds which was a great win for Martell as Dube has only been stopped 7 times in nearly 100 bouts

Ever popular SHEFFIELD welterweight Anthony ‘The Truth’ Tomlinson boxing superbly over 6 rounds to BEAT late replacement Genadij Krajevskij to shake off the ring rust from just over a year out of the ring.

Anthony Crolla trained James Moorcroft look good in a dominant performance against MJ Hall over 6 rounds which the WIGAN man took 60-54 on the ref’s scorecard and kept the prospect of a BOUT with Anthony Tomlinson for a title alive later down the line.

Birmingham’s Tommy ‘Machine Gun’ Collins moved to 3-0 with a lively four rounder against Midlands rival Clayton Bricknell.

And round off my report, three new PRO’s got their respective careers in the paid ranks off to winning ways – Rob Magill from York, Bradley Thompson from Telford and Bradford’s Nathan Cawood all got the WIN as they showcased their talents to the FIGHTZONE TV viewers.