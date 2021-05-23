Moorland Queen a play at 8s

In the 1m handicap on today’s card at Nottingham (2.55), Moorland Queen makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 following an improved effort last time out.

That came on handicap debut in a class 5 over an extended 7f at Beverley where the Tim Easterby trained three-year-old finished fourth of eight to Blue Boy off an opening mark of 53.

After racing at the rear, she was pushed along four from home and made headway two out before being unable to find an extra and eventually be beaten just over five lengths.

The winner has since run well in his hat-trick bid off 11lb higher when third in a class 4 at York, whilst the runner-up Crown Princess – who finished just a length in front of the selection – has since finished another solid second.

Typical Man, who finished 1 1/2 length behind Moorland Queen in fifth, has also won since.

I think that gives the form a solid look in relation to this lower grade class 6 affair and Moorland Queen is able to race in it off an unchanged mark.

After just four starts, she also appeals as the type that has more to offer and the step up to a mile promises to suit judged on what I saw in her run at Beverley.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts each-way Moorland Queen (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 5 places)