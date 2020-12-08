Boy George taken to call the tune at Wolverhampton

In the 7f handicap at Wolverhampton (2.25), I think Boy George looks worth siding with at 11/2 to open his account after shaping better than the bare result last time out.

This three-year-old is yet to get his head in front in 12 starts but has run well on several occasions, including when a head third of 11 to Annie Quickstep at Lingfiedl 12 months ago off his current rating of 49.

Boy George also posted a solid effort over this course and distance back in February when a 1 1/2 length fourth of 50 and when runner-up at Lingfield next time up off 49 when partnered by Rob Hornby on both occasions.

He comes into this having finished a four length sixth of 11 to Vitesse Du Son over course and distance last month on his first start for nine months.

Boy George raced keenly on the heels of the leaders and only weakened out of contention a furlong from home, with his rider Hollie Doyle reporting post race that her saddle had slipped.

In the circumstances he did well to finish as close as he did and Boy George is entitled to strip fitter for that spin.

He has sown enough to suggest he can land a class 6 race of this nature off his current mark and is now renbuted with Hornby who clearly gets a good tune out of him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Boy George (11/2 bet365 – BOG)