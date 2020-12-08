Beware Sport Readers of self assembly Christmas tree SCAMMERS

Daily Sport were contacted by one of loyal readers Emily from Portsmouth who ordered a BLACK FRIDAY deal self assembly Christmas tree from an online store only to be sent a dead tree, glue and a black sack full of pine needles.

Emily told Daily Sport “These F**KERS need stopping my kids Christmas has been ruined.”

Daily Sport contacted the seller who is registered to a PO Box in Albania and we were ignored.

When asked Portsmouth trading standards told us they had been in undated with complaints about this and similar SCAMS taking advantage of hard working families this Christmas.