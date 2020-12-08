Well-weighted Baashiq worth a wager at 12/1

Following an eye-catching run following wind surgery and having been eased further in the weights, I think Baashiq looks worth a bet at 12/1 in the 1m handicap at Wolverhampton today (2.55).

This six-year-old is a course and distance winner who was last successful in a class 5 at Brighton back in September of last year when in the care of Mark Usher and scoring by two lengths off a mark of 66.

He also ran well on his final start for that handler when third of 13 in this grade – class 6 – at Kempton back in March off 64.

Baashiq then joined Ali Stronge and after failing to shine in his first three starts for his new handler posted a much improved effort over this course and distance last month when keeping on from off the lace to finish a never nearer 3 3/4 length sixth of 12 to Olivers Pursuit off 56.

That was a step back in the right direction and having since been eased another 2lb, Baashiq is now able to race off a career-low mark of just 54 – 12lb lower than when last victorious.

Given that his aforementioned win here came off 8lb higher, it makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective if building on his latest effort.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Baashiq (12/1 bet365, Betfair – BOG)