A Sport Reader from Doncaster has spoken EXCLUSIVELY about the FRIGHT him and his family have endured after the GHOST of a dead ECO warrior POSSESSED their 4×4.

Mark a father of 4 told Daily Sport “The first time it happened I thought I was still PISSED from a Friday night SESSION with the boys, but when the WIFE ran in screaming saying Mark, Mark, the F**KING car is levitating I knew it was REAL.”

Since early June the GHOST of Crispin Jones who got RUN OVER by a 4×4 last May whilst protesting in London has taken possession of their car and made it LAVITATE on a DAILY basis.

Professors and local officials have been bemused by the whole OCCURENCE but on the bight side Mark has been contacted by a group of ECO Pilgrims from California who want to visit the car and also a WITCH DOCTOR in West Africa who wants to perform an EXORCISM.

Daily Sport contacted Crispin Jones family but the refused to comment, although one friend who wanted to remain nameless told Daily Sport “This is just the sort of thing old CRISPY would do.”

Well our readers certainly have their fair share of CRAZY SHIT going on in their lives don’t they!