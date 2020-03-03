Joshua to face Pulev June 20 at White Hart Lane

Britsih world heavyweigh champion Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles against Mandatory Challenger Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday June 20 his promoters Matchroom Boxing have announced.

Joshua who regained the title in Saudi Arabian in December 2019 will go into this fight with the all important WIN setting up a £200 MILLION payday all BRITISH unification bout with recently crowned WBC champ Tyson Fury.

The bout with be AJ’s fight fight on BRITISH soil in nearly 2 years since he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.

“On June 20, I am defending my Heavyweight World Titles,” said Joshua. “I’m back in my home city after some time away. A spectacular stadium has been built in North London and I’m honoured to bring the boxing community from all over the world to witness us make history with the stadium’s first Heavyweight World Title fight. The belts go back up in the air and nothing will stop me from being victorious.”



“I am happy to have the opportunity to show the world how strong I really am,” said Pulev. “Becoming a Heavyweight World Champion has always been my mission in life and on June 20 2020 I will fulfil my destiny!”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Heard told DAILY SPORT Boxing “I’m so excited to see Anthony Joshua return to the capital, 70,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is going to be very special.”