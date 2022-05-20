We Can Get High At The Curragh

Sometimes a price is just too tempting to turn down, and although we potentially all agree that Lord North will prove hard to beat in the Gold Cup at 2.40pm, I cannot resist a little of the 12/1 about High Definition. Always held in very high regard he has never really lived up to those lofty aspirations but the fact that Ryan Moore picks him ahead of Broome may well tell a story, and if all eight stand their ground we may get a a place at a decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way High Definition 2.40pm The Curragh 16/1 most bookmakers