Brutalab a bet in Hamilton finale

Having shaped as if coming to hand last time out, Brutalab looks worth a bet now dropped back in class in the 1m handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Hamilton (5.50).

This Tim Easterby trained three-year-old progressed thoughout last season when winning twice.

After opening his account when staying on strongly to land a 1m 2f class 6 contest at Beverley off a mark of 52, Brutalab went on to round off the campaign two starts later with success in another class 6 affair at the same venue off 57.

Brutalab has has juts two starts this season, finishing a well-beaten eighth of 10 to Kaiser in a class 5 at Haydock before posting a much improved effort 10 days ago in another class 5 over 1m 2f at the same venue when third of 10 to Elegant Love off a mark of 56.

After tracking the leaders going well three from home under Ella McCain, he held every chance until weakening late on and losing second close home to be beaten five lengths.

That was a big step back in the right direction and Brutalab is able to race in this lower grade class 6 affair off an unchanged mark – 1lb lower than when last victorious.

It gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective and his six runs in class 6 company have resulted in two wins and two places.

Brutalab is also versatile as regards ground and the Ontoawinner syndicate owned gelding is once again partnered by McCain who takes off a handy 5lb with her claim.

His run at Haydock also suggested that he would not be inconvenienced by the drop back to a mile here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Brutalab (11/2 bet365 – BOG)