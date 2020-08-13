Class-dropping Gulf Of Poets weighted to strike

Now dropped back in grade having become dangerously well-treated, Gulf Of Poets makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 1m 1f handicap at Hamilton today (3.40).

This Mick Easterby trained eight-year-old is 1-1 over this course and distance and landed back-to-back contests at the start of last season.

After winning eased down by 2 1/2 lengths at Pontefract he made light of a 5lb penalty when slamming Fire Brigade by 3 1/2 lengths at Haydock off a mark of 91.

Gulf Of Poets got put up 7lb for that victory but went down all guns blazing in his ha-trick bid of his revised rating of 98 when a 1/2 length third of 15 to Original Choice at Wetherby.

He also ran well first time up last season when a 4 1/2 length fifth of 16 to Petrus in the class 2 Spring Mile at Doncaster off 82 and when a neck second to Borodin at Ripon in a class 3 off 89.

Gulf Of Poets has failed to trouble the judge in three starts this season, but has shaped better than the bare result in the last two of those.

After catching the eye at Ripon when making headway from the rear and getting hampered two from home before being beaten just three lengths when seventh of 11 to Benadalid in a class 3, he didn’t get the best of rides or clearest of runs when fourth here over 1m in the same grade.

Gulf Of Poets has since been dropped another couple of pounds and is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 off 82.

That gives him major claims at the weights on ground which holds no fears and a grade in which his three from nine and a trip over which he is two from three.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Gulf Of Poets (8/1 BetVictor, William Hill)