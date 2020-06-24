Bucephalus has a great chance at Haydock

Having caught the eye last time out on handicap debut, Bucephalus looks worth a bet at 6/1 in the 5.50 ay Haydock today now stepped up in trip.

This colt hails from the yard of Ed Walker who has a fine strike rate at the Merseyside venueand shaped with plenty of promise in two runs as a juvenile last season and looks the tupe to improve as a three-year-old now going down the handicap route.

In the first of those over 1m at York, he was held-up in the early shages befire staying on well under tendr handling to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over two lengths when fourth of 11 to Sword Beach.



The runner-uo Arch Moon is now rated 87 whilst the third home Yoshimi, who finished just a length in front of the selection, finished a fine seveth in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot last week off 85.

Bucephalus backed that up with a solid sixth of 14 to First View over 1m at Kempton when keeping on to be beaten 3 1/4 lengths.

It made an opening handicap of 80 look exploitable and Bucephalus ran well of it here over 1m 2f when an eye-catching staying on 3 3/4 length fifth of 10 to Walkonby after being slowly away.

The runner-uo Kipps ran a cracker last week when a 1/2 length runner-up to Hukum in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, whilst the third home Glentiel gas run a solid race to finish second at Goodwood.

That gives the form a solid look and Bucephalus is now able to race off 1lb lower and looks sure to strip fitter for that and be suired by the step up to extended 1m 3f of this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Bucephalus (6/1 888sport – BOG)