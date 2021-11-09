Bullion To Collect At Taunton

Although no good thing in a highly competitive field, I do quite like the chances of Laura Bullion ahead of the 3.35pm at Taunton this afternoon.

Now trained by Olly Murphy having previously been in the care of Noel Meade in Ireland, he has only had the one start in the UK since when a nine length second at Plumpton, held up put the back before making ground after the winner had flown, but going in to many a notebook in the process.

He steps up in trip here which gives him that bit more time to get himself rolling earlier in the race, and if he does stay as I hope, he should go well on his second start since March and off a mark two pounds lower than when he was last seen, which seems pretty generous if the handicapper to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Laura Bullion 3.35pm Taunton 11/2 Bet365