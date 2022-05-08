Busby A Babe

My second suggestion today runs at Newcastle tonight in the 6.30pm and goes by the name of Busby. Currently the fourth favourite we can hopefully back him each way (the sensible call), but a win remains on the cards as the seven-year-old looks for his ninth career win.

Last time out at Ayr he was only beaten a neck over this trip when rallying again after being passed close home, but if he is held up a little longer to mount his challenge that may not happen here. He does have another 3lb form the handicapper but this is his class, unlike some of his rivals, and off bottom weight in an eight horse field he has place at least written all over him.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Busby 6.30pm Newcastle 9/1 most bookmakers