Dakota Sets The Gold Standard

One sensible bet and one a little risker this afternoon, starting at York where I have a feeling we will see a big run from Dakota Gold in the 2.25pm, a close to impossible to solve six-furlong handicap. I am hoping I have read the race properly and that there will be plenty of pace from those on the high side of the draw, and if I am correct (it happens, just not that often), then my selection will get a lovely tow in to the race from the 21 stall.

He won’t be getting any better at the age of eight but he will strip fitter after his first start of the season, has won and placed at Group and Listed level as recently as October last year, and is falling down the handicap to a mark I believe he can still go well from.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dakota Gold 2.25pm York 16/1 most bookmakers