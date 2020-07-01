Byron Flyer taken to strike at Southwell

In the 2m 4 handicap hurdle at Southwell today (3.10), Byron Flyer looks worth a bet at 5/1.

This Ian Williams trained nine-year-old is a smart performer on the flat who has a terrific strike rate of 50 per cenet over the jumps having won seven of his 14 starts.

He ended last season in good form when landing back-to-back succeses over fences at Worcester and Ludlow – with the last of those coming off a mark of 135.

Byron Flyer now switches back to the smaller obstacles off 1lb lower and his current mark is just a pound higher then when a far from disgraced 11 1/4 length sixth of 11 to subsequent Stayers Hurdle winner Paisley Park in a competitive class 2 handciap hurdle at Aintree in October 2018.

It gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective in this same grade affair and Byron Flyer comes into the race having run well on the level at Newmarket three weeks ago when fourth to The Trader after 241 days on the sidelines.

That should have put Byron Flyer spot on for this and gives him a fitness andvanatge over his rivals.

Byron Flyer also has a 40 per cent strike rate over the trip and goes well for Will Kennedy who is four from six on him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Byron Flyer (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)