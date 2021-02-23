The Weasel worth a wager at 12/1 in Taunton opener

The Weasel has a piece of form to his name which suggests he is worth an each-way wager at 12/1 now dropped into selling company in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Taunton (12.30).

This Neil Mulholland trained seven-year-old has been beaten a long way in four starts over hurdles, but did attract some support last time out over course and distance on handicap debut off an opening mark of 92.

He has since been dropped 3lb to 89 and that makes him of interest judged on his debut run in a bumper at Ffos Las when fourth of sixth to Easy As That.

The Weasel led until losing his place two from home and then weakened to be beaten 19 1/2 lengths – just holding on for fourth.

The winner is useful sort who went on to follow up at Musselburgh and landed a class 4 handicap last time out at Chepstow off 114.

Both the second at third home, Fanfaron Dino and Conkwell Legend, have also scored since with the latter’s win coming in a class 4 handicap at Sandown off 117.

It makes The Weasel looking a contender at the weights in this low grade class 5 affair now partnered by Sam Twiston-Davies if the fitting of the cheekpieces for the first time have the desired effect.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way The Weasel (12/1 bet365 – BOG)