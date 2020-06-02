Camacho Chief an each-way play at 14/1

I think Camacho Chief is weighted to go well on the pick of his form and worth an each-way wager at 14/1 in the 6f handicap at Newcastle today (2.30),

This Micagel Dos trained five-year-old is a consistrent sort who notched a fifth career success on his third start last season when only having to be driven out to beat Duke Of Firenze by 1 1/2 lengths at Doncaster off a mark of 95.

He got put up to 100 for that and rahn very well of his revised rating when a keeping on 3 3/4 length sixth of 15 to Dakota Gold at York in this grade – class 2.

The form of that race looks strong with Dakota Gold going on to win four of his next five races, including at Listed level, and the fourth home Golden Apollo landing the Ayr Silver Cup on his final start of the campaign.

Camacho Chief was rheb far from disgraced in his next two starts before enduring a troubled passage on his final start of the season when finishing strongly and being beaten only a length when fourth of 17 to Pendleton at Ascot off 97.

I thought he was arguably an unlucky loser that day, so off an unchanged rating he should be very competitive in this.

Paul Mulrennan has also won twice and been placed on in seven starts on him and I think that the way the track was running yesterday will play to the strengths of Camacho Chief.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Camacho Chief (14/1 Sky Bet – payng 1/5 the odds 4 places)