Low6 Home Tour Play-Off fixtures confirmed

The fixtures for Group One of the Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs Semi-Finals have been confirmed ahead of tomorrow’s event.

The innovative home-broadcast event reaches its conclusion this week, with the Last 32’s challenge to take the title culminating in the Championship Group on Friday.

The players who won through from Groups One-Four in the Last 32 will compete in Group One of the Semi-Finals, with two-time World Champion Gary Anderson headlining Wednesday’s action.

Dave Chisnall (pictured), the winner of 15 PDC ranked events, is joined by former Lakeside Champion Jelle Klaasen and Belgian prospect Mike De Decker, a four-time PDC Unicorn Development Tour event winner, in bidding to claim the two places in Friday’s Championship Group.

The round-robin action remains the best of 11 legs for the semi-finals, with Anderson’s tie with De Decker opening proceedings from 1930 BST ahead of the meeting between Chisnall and Klaasen.

The Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs will be broadcast live on PDCTV for FREE to ALL registered PDCTV users, regardless of membership type.

Registered PDCTV members can also watch for FREE through the official PDC App.

Fans in Great Britain and Ireland can also watch the action through the Sky Sports app.

As well as being shown through a series of bookmakers’ websites, the Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs will be broadcast live by a number of the PDC’s international broadcast partners.

Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs

Last Eight Group One

Wednesday June 3 (1930 BST)

Gary Anderson v Mike De Decker

Dave Chisnall v Jelle Klaasen

Mike De Decker v Jelle Klaasen

Gary Anderson v Dave Chisnall

Dave Chisnall v Mike De Decker

Jelle Klaasen v Gary Anderson

* Top two players qualify for Championship Group