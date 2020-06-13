Petition for Strip Club UNESCO status after Cock ‘n’ Balls EFFIGY appears

Bemused STRIP CLUB OWNER contacts Daily Sport with evidence of a COCK ‘N’ BALLS EFFIGY appearing on the floor of a well known SOHO establishment during LOCKDOWN.

The EFFIGY can be clearly seen on the photo provided and is extremely apt of the type of venue, most places get a Jesus or Virgin Mary but not the case in London’s WEST END.

Daily Sport have been asked not to name the venue due to SOCIAL DISTANCING and the fact that they have already been in undated by PERVERTS from around the globe wanting to do a pilgrimage to the now SACRED site.

As we went to press an online PETITION had been started calling for the venue to be made a WORLD HERITAGE site by UNESCO, we contacted them but no one would comment on the status of their application at this time.