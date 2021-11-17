Can MASSEY take the IBO cruiserweight title and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Hearns and Toney?

Well this is the PLAN for cruiserweight prospect Jack Massey when he faces Belgium challenger Bilal Laggoune for the vacant IBO world cruiserweight title at Bolton White’s Hotel next Friday [Nov 26] LIVE on FIGHTZONE.

Tommy Hearns

The coveted IBO strap has been the property of some illustrious names in the past including LEGENDS of the ring James Toney and Tommy Hearns plus BRITS Carl Thompson and Ola Afolabi plus Poland’s Tomasz Adamek so a win on November 26 will defiantly catapult MASSEY into the BIG TIME.

Massey 28 has only a single loss in 19 outings and that being a debatable British title defeat to Londoner Richard Riakporhe, but since then ‘One Smack’ hasn’t looked back and in July picked up the IBF European strap on his first outing under promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson’s FIGHT ACADEMY.

Laggoune though will be the Brit’s biggest challenge to date. Also aged 28, Laggoune has fought ten more times than Massey – with just two DEFEATS in 29 bouts – and been in with some seasoned pros. The Belgian can BANG, having KO’d 14 oppos enroute to this world title shot, and is coming in off the back of a short-notice ‘away from home’ decision loss to top-rated Tommy McCarthy for the European Title in October last year.

“When you look at the names who’ve won this title, some of them have created absolute legacies in the sport,” Dennis [Hobson] told Daily Sport Boxing. “So, to be on the same page as them is a fantastic achievement; nice company to be in. Jack left Queesnsberry [Promotions] a bit disillusioned with the game and within two weeks of coming with us he won the IBF European Title and is now in for a world title straight away. Things like this just don’t happen, there’s been a lot of hard work behind the scenes. We put our money where our mouth is, and we’re good at getting our fighters opportunities. If it was easy, everybody would be doing it!

“This is a platform for both Jack and Laggoune to move into some mega fights. He looks the part does Jack, and he’s exciting to watch. It’s tough fight but so it should be, it’s a world title fight. You don’t just get given these belts, you have to earn them. He’s in with a kid who’s beatable but if he’s not up to it then he’ll get found out. We believe in Jack, he’s not in with Floyd Mayweather but has got a very credible opponent who will be as determined as Jack to become a world champ. You don’t win an opportunity like this without having to dig deep, but we believe Jack has it in him to do that.”

Chief supporting ACTION sees England’s Mark Jeffers take on Belgium’s Michel Garcia fight for the vacant WBO Global super-middleweight title plus Scotland’s Nathaniel Collins defending the Commonwealth featherweight crown against South Africa’s Thembani Mbangatha.

FOR TICKET INFORMATION CONTACT 01142 434 443.